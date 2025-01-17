‘Emulate peace legacy of VP John Nkomo’

Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZIMBABWEANS should at all times shun divisive tendencies to safeguard the country’s stable, unitary democracy that was painstakingly crafted by the likes of former Vice-President John Landa Nkomo, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a statement to mark the anniversary of the death of the late former Vice-President, who passed away 12 years ago on January 17, 2013, the President described Cde Nkomo as a diligent nation-builder and dedicated champion of peace.

As such, President Mnangagwa said it was imperative that the general citizenry cherishes the peace and tranquillity that has become the cornerstone of the country’s current developmental trajectory.

“On this day, 17th January, 2025, the Second Republic joins the Nkomo Family in commemorating the 12th Anniversary of the passing on of the former Vice-President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Dr John Landa Nkomo.

“An ardent revolutionary, diligent nation-builder and a dedicated champion of peace, Dr John Landa Nkomo’s footprints traversed the nascent trade union and nationalist landscape from 1958 to Independence and the immediate post-Inclusive Government era,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said in carrying on with Cde Nkomo’s legacy of pioneering lasting projects, the Second Republic was walking its talk by leaving no one and no place behind in delivering on national policies, programmes and projects.

“Cde John Landa Nkomo was a passionate educator, an eloquent and forthright politician who pioneered lasting developmental projects in his rural Tsholotsho District and beyond.

“On its part, the Second Republic is walking the talk by leaving no one and no place behind in delivering on national policies, programmes, and projects,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the former Vice President discharged his duties diligently and honourably.

Cde Nkomo served in several portfolios — as Deputy Minister of Industry and Energy (1981); Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (1982-84); Minister of Labour, Manpower Planning and Social Welfare; Minister of Local Government and National Housing (1997); Minister of Home Affairs (2000); Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for Special Affairs (2002); and Speaker of Parliament (2005-2008).

He served as Minister of State in the President’s Office responsible for National Healing, Reconciliation and Integration.

In 2009, he was appointed National Chairman of the ruling Zanu-PF Party, the same year that he became the Vice-President of Zimbabwe, a position he held until the time of his death in 2013.

“On the international scene, Dr Nkomo was elected to the Presidency of the International Labour Conference in 1993, and chaired the Governing Body of the International Labour Organisation in 1994 . . . positions in which he discharged his roles honourably,” said President Mnangagwa.

Cde Nkomo, said the President, was a distinguished patriot whose dedication to unity and peace was unquestionable.

“The late former Vice-President exuded unparalleled patriotism and dedication to the values of unity and peace as expressed in his popular mantra ‘Peace begins with me. Peace begins with you. Peace begins with all of us’.

“As we remember Cde John Landa Nkomo, we should forever cherish the peace and tranquillity that has become the cornerstone of our developmental trajectory.

“I therefore beseech my fellow citizens and indeed future generations to always shun divisive tendencies in order to safeguard our stable unitary democracy that was painstakingly crafted by the likes of the dear departed Dr John Landa Nkomo, and his revolutionary peers,” he said.