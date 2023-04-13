End of era. . . Gomora cast prepares to say goodbye

We’ve watched them cry, laugh, and commit atrocious crimes and some of the characters have grown up right in front of our eyes.

After four seasons of following two Alexandra families through heartbreak, addiction, crime, love and death, Gomora is coming to an end this October.

From Ntokozo Dlamini, played by Ntobeko Sishi, making a mistake that changed the course of his life in the very first episode of season one, to Sibongile (played by Nandipha Khubone) falling pregnant while in high school, viewers have seen it all. Who can forget the time Teddy (Sicelo Buthelezi) was molested by his high school teacher or the time Zodwa (Sana Mchunu) tried to fight her alcohol addiction, nearly losing her mind while dealing with killing her ex-boyfriend when he had kidnapped Ntokozo to kill him?

The Seriti Films production has over the last three years taken viewers on a rollercoaster of emotions. It was sad to see the disintegration of the Dlamini marriage because Melusi and Gladys, played by Zolisa Xaluva and Thembi Seete, were pillars of the community.

No one could have thought love was a strong enough drug that could get undercover thug, MamSonto to leave her life of crime because she was in love with Bra Mike (Silas Monyatsi) and willing to leave it all behind because of love.

Teddy miraculously passed his matric while Ntokozo failed.

From Pretty (Siyasanga Papu) saying “bathong” as a reaction to everything, Sdumo (played by the late Siyabonga Zubane) calling Sbonga “Sbal’makoti” for living with his in-laws, school teacher Jackie Hlongwane serving Sipitori in every episode, all the way to Zodwa and her entertaining English, the cast will forever be embedded in the viewers’ memories.

Leanne Khumalo, executive producer of the show says characters are now no longer fictional, but viewers have come to love and hate them.

“Gomora has always been a show that transcended the screen. These characters and stories will live in the hearts and homes of many people for years to come. A truly memorable show which we will look back on with a sense of fulfilment, knowing we brought light to these important stories.

“Gomora has been an incredible journey, paved with many special milestones and memories. When we started this show, we were on the brink of lockdown. The crew and cast formed a special bond during this time. Gomora grew into a family and this power dynamic was shared and experienced on screen,” she says.

For its fourth and final season, fans of the telenovela can expect intense action and an emotional rollercoaster of a season. The young people of Gomora spiral out of control, from self-inflicted pain, and generational pain. Also, this is as Sonto’s (played by Connie Chiume) world is rocked and she grapples with her emotions post the killing. The absence of Mazet (Siphesihle Ndaba) and Thathi (Katlego Danke) turns the Molefe household upside down throughout the season and Sonto moves from one desperate act to even more dangerous decisions.

To ensure fans of the show have something to look forward to, Mzansi Magic is committed to finding a suitable alternative to Gomora which will be announced in due course.

“It’s been an incredible three years since Gomora first aired on Mzansi Magic,” says Shirley Adonisi, director of local entertainment channels at M-Net.

“The show has captivated audiences across the country and we are proud to be part of its legacy. We thank the cast and crew of Gomora for their incredible work and dedication. We are committed to bringing the best content to our viewers and, as such, we have to be responsive to their changing needs and preferences. This means that we have to bid farewell to beloved shows like Gomora, but we are excited to bring you new, fresh and exciting content.” -Drum