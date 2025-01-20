Endless transport associations worry police

Harare Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has expressed concern over the increase in new commuter omnibus associations, a development that will contribute to chaos and lawlessness in urban transport.

The sudden creation of a lot of new small associations, riding on the reputation that few older and larger associations had established, shows the lack of a legal framework to regulate the formation of kombi associations and ensure they can perform specified functions rather than just being a voice for kombi owners.

Authorities suggest that the Government needs to expedite legislation to allow for self-regulation within the industry with legally recognised and established associations, ensuring proper operations on designated termini and bus stations.

In Bulawayo, the situation is somewhat better, with only three main kombi associations, making self-regulation feasible.

In contrast, Harare is experiencing a proliferation of associations, with new ones emerging daily. Despite this, two major associations are beginning to dominate the market amid fierce competition from independent operators and illegal mushikashika taxis and most authorities would welcome the two only.

President Mnangagwa has indicated plans to introduce a Statutory Instrument to regulate commuter omnibus operations.

At the moment, the registration process is not overseen by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development or the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, leading to confusion and unjustified fare hikes, especially during peak hours.

Police have announced efforts to target over 13 500 unregistered kombis and pirate taxis as part of an operation to restore order in Harare.

Reports indicate there are about 16 500 commuter omnibuses in the city, with only 2 950 registered.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, called for a structured operation among associations.

He added that the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is working on an appropriate Statutory Instrument to govern the operations of commuter associations.

“However, the police support the activities of associations in terms of road safety, but it becomes a challenge with the proliferation of some of the so-called public service vehicle associations in terms of how they conduct their activities,” he said.

Mr Ngoni Katsvairo, chairman of the Greater Harare Association of Commuter Operators (GHACO), one of the two major associations, said some of the associations were fly-by-night, with no proper members and not attempt to regulate member services.

He suggested that there should be a minimum number of commuter omnibuses required to start an association, contrasting Harare’s situation with Bulawayo, where a route authority letter is mandatory for association membership.

Mr Frederick Maguramhinga, president of the Zimbabwe United Deregulated Commuter Operators (Zudco), the other major association in Harare, applauded the police’s efforts.

“This has always been our prayer to have compliant association vehicles protected from illegal operators taking our business,” he said.

He expressed hope that the police’s focus on reputable associations would lead to a more orderly transport system.

The ZRP’s concerns underscore the urgent need for regulation in the transport sector to enhance safety and order.

As discussions continue regarding legislative frameworks, the perspectives of operators and law enforcement will be crucial in shaping the future of commuter transport in Zimbabwe.