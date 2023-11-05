Eng Mabena retires at Cafca Limited

Business Writer

Listed cables manufacturer CAFCA Limited has announced the retirement of Engineer Alvord Mabena after 25 years as a board member.

Eng Mabena retired on 24 August together with Mr Gideon Johannes Hendrik Steyn after serving on the Board for 8 years.

In a notice, the firm appointed Joshua Tapambgwa and Luis Corte as Non-Executive Director on 24 August.

Tapambgwa trained as a Chartered Accountant with Arthur Young and Company.

He studied for a Bachelor of Accountancy Honours degree at the University of Zimbabwe.

“Joshua spent a total of 18 years with Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe where he worked as Head of Finance as well as Finance Director. He was promoted to the position of Managing Director and worked in that capacity for 13 years. He left the bank on early retirement.”

Corte worked as Managing Director for Optimum Manufacturing Solutions Pvt Ltd, he was Director in Strategy and Business Development at Mark Cables in Dubai UAE, Angola and Rwanda.

He was a Business Analyst at Reunert Management services – seconded to CBI African cables.