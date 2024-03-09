Engaging adults in learning: A trainer’s guide

Fredrick Qaphelani Mabikwa

AS trainers, we’ve all experienced the disheartening sight of our peers merely reciting slides to participants, leaving us to question whether the session’s goals were truly achieved.

Training adults is a distinct process, vastly different from educating children.

Adults enter the training space with a wealth of life experiences, opinions and perceptions shaped by their unique value systems and environmental influences.

Recognising this, it’s essential for trainers to honour the dignity and status of adult learners, treating them with the utmost respect to foster an effective learning environment.

Adult learners, often pressed for time, must see the immediate value in setting aside their busy schedules for training.

They seek practical knowledge that they can apply directly to their real-world challenges.

Trainers must, therefore, ensure that all materials, case studies and handouts are not only practical but also engaging, to spark and maintain the learners’ motivation.

Adults bring a treasure trove of experiences into the training room, which should be acknowledged and built upon.

Recognising that each participant is a valuable resource, trainers can create a collaborative learning environment where sharing personal experiences enriches the process.

Underlining teamwork and a participant-centred approach ensures that adults feel ownership of their learning journey, making the experience more meaningful and effective.

Just as children thrive on acknowledgment and praise, so do adults.

Trainers should strive to provide positive reinforcement for every contribution, no matter how small, to boost motivation and engagement.

Creating a safe and respectful atmosphere where adults feel comfortable sharing without fear of ridicule is paramount to maintaining their enthusiasm and spirit for learning.

In the realm of adult education, it’s crucial for trainers to conduct themselves with humility and respect toward their participants.

I recall a session where the trainer’s constant showcasing of his credentials overshadowed the learning experience.

Such behaviour can alienate learners, who should not be continuously reminded of the trainer’s qualifications.

In a particular two-day workshop, the promise of a test on the final day resulted in a significant drop in attendance among middle managers.

This underscores the importance of avoiding tests in adult training unless they are integral to the assessment process.

Adults should never feel belittled or exposed; instead, the training environment should be a safe space that encourages participation.

Adult learning is enhanced when multiple senses are engaged. Trainers should strive to appeal to the traditional senses-auditory, visual, tactile, gustatory and olfactory — using various teaching aids.

Visuals like handouts, slides and flip charts, including short videos, can reinforce oral points and are more likely to be remembered.

Repetition is also a key strategy for retention, echoing the adage that “repetition aids retention”.

Active involvement is central to adult learning. Activities such as group discussions, presentations, role-plays and simu lations not only boost confidence but also enjoyment.

The trainer’s role transitions to that of a facilitator, guiding participant activities and allowing for moments of rest.

Reflection on these activities helps participants assess their relevance and the insights gained.

Recognising diverse learning styles is essential. The four predominant styles — Activist, Reflector, Theorist and Pragmatist — each have unique approaches to learning.

Activists engage hands-on, reflectors analyse and contemplate, theorists develop frameworks and draw conclusions while pragmatists apply learning to real-life situations.

A skilled trainer will cater to these varied styles, ensuring an inclusive and effective learning environment.

Ultimately, adult learners thrive in settings where they are respected and can connect their life experiences to the learning at hand.

Active engagement and discovery are key to their educational journey.

By embracing these principles, trainers can transform the learning experience for adults, making it not only informative but also enjoyable and rewarding.