‘Engaging ruling party is not selling out’

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

CITIZEN Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general, Senator Sengezo Tshabangu, has defended the opposition’s engagement with the ruling Zanu-PF, saying such interactions foster a healthy democracy and promote national development.

Sen Tshabangu, who is also the leader of the opposition in Parliament, faced criticism from opposition activists for participating in a visit to President Mnangagwa’s Pricabe Farm in Kwekwe over the weekend as part of parliamentary business.

During the visit, President Mnangagwa encouraged the opposition to adopt a more vibrant approach to governance, asserting that a robust opposition helps keep the ruling party accountable.

In an interview yesterday, Sen Tshabangu dismissed claims that engaging with the ruling party amounted to betrayal.

“It is certainly strange reasoning to suggest that an opposition which engages with the ruling party is ‘selling out.’

“How else should state affairs be conducted? Democracies across the world have healthy interactions between the ruling party and the opposition,” he said.

“The real issue is whether or not the opposition remains true to the independent political demands of its constituency.”

Sen Tshabangu added that the opposition’s engagements with Zanu-PF reflect a commitment to advancing national interests while maintaining its independence.

“We have maintained that the status quo is inconsistent with the objectives of the struggle for national liberation.

“Our engagements with the ruling party have asserted this contention,” he said.

Sen Tshabangu called for a shift in opposition politics, urging maturity and a focus on home-grown solutions.

“The tragedy is to assume that opposition should oppose for the sake of it. It is not enough to oppose. In fact, it is not the task of the opposition. The task is to offer alternative, objectively sound and home-grown solutions made by Zimbabweans, for Zimbabweans,and about Zimbabweans,” he said.

Turning to Zanu-PF’s resolution to defer the 2028 elections to extend President Mnangagwa’s term until 2030, Sen Tshabangu said the CCC had not yet deliberated on the matter.

“That issue has not been considered by the party. At present, it is a matter internal to Zanu-PF. Zanu-PF has neither approached us on the issue nor presented it in the appropriate legislative body for deliberations,” he said.

Sen Tshabangu said the issue of the deferring of elections has not arisen in any of their party meetings, stressing the importance of understanding and debating the reasons behind any proposal to defer elections.

“It will be important to understand and debate the reasons for the argument of the deferring of elections and how that benefits us as a people and country. Deferring elections cannot be an end in itself,” he said.

On the question of CCC’s internal structures, Sen Tshabangu acknowledged the need for a congress to elect substantive leaders.

“Congress is an absolute necessity. We are in the process of strengthening the party to prepare and have a congress. It will happen as soon as the conditions permit,” he said.

Since its establishment, CCC has operated without substantive structures, with internal confusion and divisions often dominating its ranks.

—@nqotshili