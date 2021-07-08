England charged by Uefa after ‘laser’ penalty incident

The Denmark players line up during the Danish national anthem, which was booed by some England fans

Uefa has charged England after a laser pointer was directed at Denmark keeper Kasper Schmeichel during Wednesday’s Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley.

Television pictures showed a green light on Schmeichel’s face just before Harry Kane took an extra-time penalty.

Schmeichel saved the spot-kick but Kane scored the rebound as England won 2-1 to reach Sunday’s final against Italy.

England are also charged with causing a “disturbance” during Denmark’s national anthem and setting off fireworks.

“The case will be dealt with by the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) in due course,” said a statement from European football’s governing body.

There was some booing heard during the Danish national anthem and that has been criticised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s official spokesman.

“We don’t want fans to be booing teams,” said the spokesman. “We want fans to be showing support and being respectful.

“Uefa are looking into that, that’s a matter for them but it’s not something we would want to see.” – BBC Sport