England honour Streak

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

ENGLAND Cricket showed a touch of empathy and respect to the late former Zimbabwe cricket captain and coach Heath Streak who succumbed to cancer at a family farm at Inyathi yesterday morning.

England wore black armbands during their third T20I against New Zealand at Birmingham yesterday to honour the late legendary Streak.

The Jos Buttler captained English side went on to lose the match by 74 runs, however, managed to win the hearts of Zimbabweans and cricket fans all over the world through their classy touch.

Streak, Zimbabwe’s greatest ever bowler, was 49 years old at the time of his death. – @brandon_malvin