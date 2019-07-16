England magazine to write Bosso online journal series

Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL and The City (FATC) have agreed with Highlanders to write a six-part online journal series about the club titled “The Bosso Journals.”

FATC is an online football magazine from England that explores global football culture as it highlights positive ideas, but also tackles discrimination in football. They cover football that is not really covered in England such as the Barclays Premier League, which dominates football globally.

FATC were introduced to Zimbabwean football by Italian club, AS Roma. The online journal will look at the club’s history, interviews with club officials and show behind the scenes through photos and videos.

“The first part will be an overview of the club’s history, a bit about Bulawayo and the community surrounding the club. After that each part will have focus on different elements on players, staff and fans”, FATC said.

“We want to show that football is made up of far more than the ‘Big 6’ in the Premier League and to show different football culture from every part of the planet.”

Highlanders is the oldest football club in Zimbabwe and was formed in 1926. It was initially called Lions Football Club and was renamed Matabeleland Highlanders Football Club (MHFC) in 1936.

In 1975 the prefix “Matabeleland” was dropped to form Highlanders Football Club. The club has so far won nine Premier Soccer League titles, six Independence trophies and it has also played in the Caf Champions League.

The first episode will be run on the morning of July 27, 2019 on the FATC website.