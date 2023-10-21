English Brown goes to Everton

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Chicken Inn and Whawha FC midfielder Callum ‘English’ Brown is reportedly among the four young players that will travel to England as part of the Legends Football Academy of Zimbabwe’s visit to English Premier League side Everton FC.

The trip is under the Everton International Affiliate Programme and will take place November 18 to 26.

Brown recently retraced to the Academy after his unfruitful stay at Gamecocks that was punctuated with injuries and lack of game time.

He hogged the limelight when he was selected for the 2017 Cosafa Under-17 tournament by Moses “Bambo” Chunga.

Brown will travel to England together with Greenfuel’s Washington Mapuwa, (18), Preston Steblecki and Tatenda Maulidi

The four youngsters will go with Legends Academy head coach Farai Dhliwayo. -@FungaiMuderere