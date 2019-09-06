English clubs dominate Fifpro World 11 shortlist

Cape Town — Liverpool and Manchester City dominate the 2019 Fifa Fifpro World 11 shortlist, with several Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea players also in the mix.

It is the first time since 2009 that has happened as the top flight in England replaced Spanish LaLiga clubs with the biggest representation on the list of 55 footballers.

Manchester City and Liverpool, both with seven players each from last season, dominated the nominees with the likes of Alisson Becker, Ederson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Aymeric Laporte, Andrew Robertson and Kyle Walker among the defensive players.

City’s Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva were the only representatives of the two clubs in midfield while Sergio Aguero, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling were among the attackers.

Elsewhere on the list, Tottenham were represented through Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane and Chelsea had Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante included.

Manchester United’s David De Gea and Paul Pogba completed the contingent of players at Premier League clubs.

More than 23 000 professional footballers voted for the 2019 World 11, selecting 1 goalkeeper, 4 defenders, 3 midfielders and 3 forwards who were the best in their position during the 2018-2019 season.

The 11 players who received most votes in their position earn a spot on the World 11 — which Fifpro and Fifa will reveal on September 23rd during the Best Football Awards in the Scala in Milan.

Fifpro Men’s World11 nominations

Goalkeepers: Alisson Becker (Liverpool), David De Gea (Manchester United), Ederson Moraes (Manchester City), Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Daniel Alves (Paris St-Germain/Sao Paulo), Joao Cancelo (Juventus/Manchester City), Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Diego Godin (Atletico/Inter Milan), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Andrew Robertson (Liverpool), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Thiago Silva (Paris St-Germain), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Eden Hazard (Chelsea/Real Madrid), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Arthur Melo (Barcelona), Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Dusan Tadic (Ajax), Arturo Vidal (Barcelona)

Forwards: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico/Barcelona), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Kylian Mbappe (Paris St-Germain), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Paris St-Germain), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Mohammed Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Barcelona) — Sport24.