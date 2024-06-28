English Premier League 2024-2025: New rules and regulations announced

Sports Reporter

Here are the new rules for the 2024-2025 English Premier League season

Extra Added Time: Referees will now add time for injuries, goal celebrations, and substitutions, and pause the clock when play stops.

Disciplinary Action for Time Wasting: Goalkeepers and outfield players can receive a warning, yellow card, or other penalties for time-wasting.

Offside Rule: A player in an offside position can become “onside” if an opponent moves and touches the ball.

Goalkeeper’s Action During Penalties: Goalkeepers can be disciplined for distracting the penalty taker.

Technical Area: Coaching staff cannot crowd the technical area, and only one official can be in the dotted box outside the bench.

Dissent: Players may be penalized for surrounding the referee to request a card or action.

Foul Threshold: Referees can allow play to continue if a free kick would waste more time.

Law 1: The Field of Play: The field must be natural or meet competition rules.

Law 2: The Ball: All balls must be spherical and meet quality and measurement standards.

Law 3: The Players: A match is played by two teams with a maximum of 11 players per team.

Law 4: Players’ Equipment: Players must wear approved equipment and cannot wear anything dangerous.

Law 5: The Referee: Each match is controlled by a referee with the authority to enforce the Laws of the Game.

Law 6: Other Match Officials: Assistant referees and other officials assist the referee in controlling the match.

Law 7: Duration of the Match: A match lasts for two equal halves of 45 minutes unless otherwise stipulated.

Law 8: Start and Restart of Play: A kick-off starts both halves of a match, and the team that kicks off the first half is decided by a coin toss.

Law 9: Ball In and Out of Play: The ball is out of play when it has wholly crossed the goal line or touchline or the referee has stopped play.

Law 10: Determining the Match: A goal is scored when the whole of the ball has passed over the goal line.

Law 11: Offside: A player is in an offside position if they are closer to the opponent’s goal line than both the ball and the second-to-last opponent.

Law 12: Fouls and Misconduct: Direct and indirect free kicks and penalty kicks can be awarded for offences committed when the ball is in play.

Law 13: Free-Kicks: Direct and indirect free kicks are awarded for different types of fouls.

Law 14: The Penalty Kick: A penalty kick is awarded if a player commits a foul inside their own penalty area.

Law 15: The Throw-In: A throw-in is awarded to the opponents of the team that last touched the ball when it wholly crosses the touchline.

Law 16: The Goal Kick: A goal kick is awarded when the whole of the ball has passed over the goal line and was last touched by a player from the attacking team.

Law 17: The Corner Kick: A corner kick is awarded when the whole of the ball has passed over the goal line and was last touched by a player from the defending team.