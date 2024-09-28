English Premier League: Five things to look out for this weekend

Tonali should start for Newcastle

Despite positive results, Newcastle’s performances have disappointed, so Saturday’s 3-1 reverse at Fulham was not a significant shock. Eddie Howe did not disagree with recent suggestions that his team had been deliberately “undercooked” in pre-season training to help reduce the injuries that dogged them in the spring.

The only problem is that they currently seem unable to implement the high, hard press that has brought them considerable success under the former Bournemouth manager.

Howe is possibly attempting to modify Newcastle’s style to something a bit more considered but this squad appears a little short of technical and tactical nous.

All in all it is probably not the best time to be hosting Manchester City. Perhaps Howe needs to adjust a malfunctioning midfield by switching away from his 4-3-3 formation but surely the moment has come for the Sandro Tonali to start his first Premier League game since returning from a 10-month suspension for breaking betting regulations

On-song Welbeck will test Chelsea

Despite his dismissal from the touchline during last weekend’s draw with Nottingham Forest, Fabian Hürzeler has escaped a suspension and will be in his technical area when Brighton travel to Chelsea.

He will, however, have to plan for the game without João Pedro, the victim of a Morgan Gibbs-White tackle that prompted the touchline melee which ended with Hürzeler and Nuno Espírito Santo being shown red cards.

Danny Welbeck, in a rich vein of early season form, has scored in three of his past four games against Chelsea and will fancy his chances of adding to that tally at Stamford Bridge, not least if Karou Mitoma can repeat the virtuoso performance with which he bamboozled assorted Forest defenders last weekend.

With threats in all areas of the pitch, there’s every chance Brighton can continue their unbeaten start to the season, despite Chelsea’s frighteningly good form.

Young Gunners offer extra hope

The decision to part company with the academy products Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson (albeit only on loan for now) was taken with a heavy heart by Mikel Arteta.

But while Smith Rowe could perhaps have provided a solution to Martin Ødegaard’s extended absence with injury, the rapid emergence of Ethan Nwaneri has repaid the Arsenal manager’s faith in the 17-year-old from Enfield.

Two goals against Bolton in the EFL Cup on his full debut to cap an impressive display will mean that he is in contention to feature once more against Leicester on Saturday.

Arsenal’s starting lineup on Wednesday featured five academy graduates as the goalkeeper Jack Porter became the youngest player ever to start a game for them.

Neto is likely to replace the 16-year-old on Saturday if David Raya is ruled out with a thigh injury but Porter and Nwaneri have proved that Arsenal’s future is in safe hands.

Liverpool seek to feed Wolves’ losing habit

After defeat to Newcastle at Molineux earlier this month, Mario Lemina, the Wolves captain, didn’t sugarcoat the situation. “I’m really unhappy,” he said after the match. “We need to change this losing mentality now and get back to work.” Since then, Wolves have lost twice more — 3-2 to Brighton in the League Cup and 3-1 to Aston Villa — and dropped to the foot of the table with the joint-worst goal difference (-9) and number of goals conceded (14) alongside Everton. After a difficult summer in which he lost Max Kilman and Pedro Neto — and with Yerson Mosquera now likely ruled out for the rest of the season — Gary O’Neil has been dealt a horrible hand. Having lost home and away to Liverpool last term, and with Arne Slot’s side in fine attacking form with 11 goals scored in their last three games, Wolves will have to rediscover their resilience to withstand the perfect storm blowing through the Midlands this weekend.

Underachievers meet in Manchester

Manchester United, in 11th place, host Tottenham, who are 10th, each having seven points after five matches: hardly the rosiest portent for two teams targeting a top-four finish. Erik ten Hag and Ange Postecoglou have their sides mired in their own particular deja vu all over again mode. Ten Hag’s United cannot finish and cannot close out winning positions. Spurs have a manager who is an apostle for the high line and refuses to countenance a plan B as surmised by Postecoglou’s “it’s just who we are mate” mantra. Sunday at Old Trafford, when this kicks off at 4.30pm, will intrigue. — Guardian Football