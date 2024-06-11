Enhanced collaboration pays off for Hwange farmers

A villager shows Chief Wange nutritious food made from baobab fruit while AFC Hwange branch manager, Mr Sindiso Sibanda looks on during a tour of stands at the Amalima Day

Fairness Moyana in Hwange

COMMUNITY-LED interventions in Mashala and Change wards in Hwange District, supported by Amalima Loko, have led to a significant increase in livelihoods, food security and nutrition at the local level.

This success has been achieved through the work of the community in developing Early Childhood Development centres, nutrition gardens and the construction of clinics, as well as rehabilitating land in five wards.

The Change and Mashala wards have supported the livestock cluster and have rehabilitated 600 hectares of grazing land to increase animal productivity.

The community has also rehabilitated over 60 hectares of degraded land through reclamation, gully removal and re-vegetation.

These achievements stem from the community visioning process being conducted to identify gaps and resources before developing their vision and action plans.

About 35 village plans from Lukosi cluster and five ward action plans encompassing Wards 9, 10, 12, 13 and 20 were handed over to the Hwange Rural District Council and District Development Co-ordinator’s office.

During the Amalima Day celebrations on Wednesday, the Mashala Top Village showcased the impact of the livelihood interventions through various exhibitions.

AFC Hwange branch manager, Mr Sindiso Sibanda, applauded the community’s resilience and commitment to development, which has resulted in improved livelihoods.

Mr Sibanda acknowledged the positive impact that adopting grazing land management techniques has had on the community.

“Today we witness the fruits of these collective action efforts that have been implemented because of these village plans.

“Together we transformed visions into reality, demonstrating resilience in the face of multiple challenges,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said the rehabilitation of degraded grazing land has reduced erosion and increased water infiltration and pastures for livestock.

“Mashala Top and Lukosi cluster, as a whole, are a livestock-based economy. Over the years, grazing land has been degraded through poor grazing and non-existent conservation works in the crop fields.

“This resulted in reduced animal productivity. Rehabilitating grazing land through conservation works has reduced erosion, increased water infiltration and consequently re-vegetating the land and increasing pastures for livestock.

“Within this community, we have seen conservation works protecting assets like boreholes, homesteads, gardens and a dip tank here.”

Amalima Loko in partnership with the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association also trained traditional leaders and farmers in natural resource governance and management, with 60 leaders and over 2 000 farmers benefitting from the training.

The organisation has also equipped Disaster Risk Reduction (DDR) committees to disseminate early warning information and stimulate early response in the face of drought.

“These DDR committees have done well in disseminating early warning information and sharing advisories and encouraging early action on impending hazards such as the El Nino-induced drought, cholera and other adverse weather conditions,” he said.

“Let’s continue using information shared by these committees to ensure our community is more prepared and continues to be resilient.”

This programme has also seen the capacitation of lead farmers who then trained 820 others to adopt water harvesting and soil conservation techniques and livestock production.

Overall, the interventions have resulted in the capacitation of 34 Community Animal Health Workers and 119 Village Savings and Loans (VSL) groups, which have improved access to credits and livelihoods.

These funds have been used to construct latrines, acquire small livestock and enhance household resilience.

The improvement in access to clean water for livestock and domestic use has led to the rehabilitation of 17 boreholes and the drilling of five new ones.

The programme also formed 535 Care Groups reaching approximately 6 000 women monthly with health and nutrition messages, while in its efforts to increase male involvement and participation, 124 male champions were trained, and they reach 2 000 other men monthly.

The programme has also reduced open defecation through a VSL group and training latrine builders in the Lukosi cluster. It established 219 Community Health Clubs, benefitting 3 261 members and 76 self-supply latrines constructed, benefitting 450 households.