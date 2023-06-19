Enkundleni Exclusive to host comedy show

Natasha Mutsiba

Comedian Ntandoyenkosi Van Moyo is excited to be part of the forthcoming Enkundleni Exclusive podcast and believes that lovers of comedy will be able to personally interact with him. The event which will feature comedians will be held at the National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe (NGZ) in Bulawayo on July 8.

Enkundleni Exclusive is an IsiNdebele podcast which is a product of events company Dab Three Events. It is hosted by Sipho Mercent Nyathi and is shown on YouTube.

Not only will the event leave patrons in stitches, it will also see comedians Zwee and Frank Chirisa and up-and-coming artistes, Adoe and DJ Sida performing live for the audience.

The podcast with a lot of mfomfimfo (kasi lingo for information) has interviewed personnel in diverse sectors such as poetry, music, theatre, football as well as the corporate world. UGagisa, Ankela Zex Mdawini, Prince Mahlangu, Vusa Mkhaya, Madlela Skhobokhobo, Nomsa ‘Boyz’ Moyo, Tonderai Shoko, Asaph, Mimmie Tarukwana, and Junior Garnet have all been guests on the podcast.

Moyo is the founder and director of Umahlekisa Comedy Club which recently celebrated a decade of existence and is flanked by comedians, Zwee and

.

When asked about how he felt about the event, Moyo said he was excited. He said the comedy field seems to be flourishing as there has been a rise in comedy clubs.

“The comedy scene locally is popping. We have so many comedians who are now visible from both Bulawayo and Harare and what I love the most is that we’re now united as comedians,” conceded Moyo.

Chirisa who will be performing at the event he is excited to be back on stage after some time off.

“I’m always excited to work with Ntando who’s like my comedy father figure. I’m going to bring my A-game as usual,” said Chirisa who is well known for leaving his fans in stitches every time he performs.

He said two years back, he talked to less than 10 comedians, but now he is in contact with over 30 comedians from Zimbabwe showing how much the genre has grown.

“The plan moving forward would be taking stand-up comedy to national television, not just for myself, but for everyone else so we can expand our reach. Other countries are doing it, SA, USA, and the UK all have comedy on television and I feel like if we’re to boost our comedy, we have to take it to television as well,” he said. – @TashaMutsiba.