ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!… Antipas sees red over Kutinyu’s consecutive red cards

Fungai Muderere

[email protected]

RED cards are an inconvenience to a team when a player is sent off.

When it becomes a habit to be red carded, it turns into a disaster of huge proportions.

In case you need the facts, ask Chicken Inn technical director Joey Antipas.

He knows all too the pain of watching a player sent off twice in four games.

The man who has been found wanting by two different referees is none other than Tafadzwa Kutinyu who saw red in the club’s season opener against newbies Sheasham and in their week four derby encounter against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium.

“I had a strong word with Kutinyu. What has been happening is not expected from a player of his calibre. He is an experienced player who needs to guide the youngsters. Hopefully, after his two red cards, he has changed.

Actually he has to change. Seeing him continue getting red cards will not be good for him and the club. Kutinyu just has to show young players how it’s done,” said Antipas.

Certainly, for a man who has been in the trenches for the last 22 years, Antipas has it all but Kutinyu’s consecutive red cards have got the gaffer worried.

In case you need the facts ask Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

Admired by both his players and his opponents, Antipas, who is fondly known as Mafero, has undeniably made a mark, winning two Castle Lager Premier Soccer League championships with the now defunct Motor Action (2010) and Chicken Inn (2015).

And perhaps the best proof of his mark on Chicken Inn is the difficulties the club has had since his recent physical departure from the team’s dugout after he assumed the role of technical director.

This was after his trusted lieutenant Prince Matore, a Caf A licence holder, was elevated to the position of head coach as per the Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) demands. After the 2015 Premier Soccer League champions roped in Farai Tawarechera, another Caf A holder to assist Matore, Antipas, who boasts of a Caf B coaching badge, was reassigned to the position of technical director by the powers that be at Chicken Inn.

Asked about his new role at the Simbisa Brands-sponsored outfit the outspoken Antipas, a shrewd guvnor who has also had successful coaching stints with the country’s senior national team went:

“I can say, I’m getting into it and I believe with more time I will be fine.

I have been used to being on the ground as opposed to following our games from the stands. But slowly I will get there as I’m adjusting so well after 22 years or so of barking instructions from the touchline. It has really been difficult for me.”

During the course of Chicken Inn games Antipas follows proceedings alongside the club’s match analyst Gary Muchakata before they go to join other members of the technical team in the dressing room when they go for a breather.

With the 2023 local elite football league entering round eight, Gamecocks have had an indifferent start posting one win and six draws to amass nine points, five behind early pacesetters Highlanders who have a game in hand.

Gamecocks have so far scored four goals, conceded three and collected 10 points from a possible 21 which translates to a worrying 48 percent success rate.

This is a development that has irked Antipas who challenged the players to up their game.

“One thing for sure is that we have been going through a lean spell posting lots of draws. The team is playing well and as a technical team we have been discussing team issues, training programmes and the need to start winning games. Our players have to give more.

They have to push. We can’t be content with drawing games when other clubs are winning,” said Mafero ahead of their week eight league home tie against buoyant Herentals who handed defending league FC Platinum a sock 1-0 defeat.

Gamecocks will entertain Herentals at Luveve Stadium today.

“It was a good victory for Herentals and they are usually difficult to beat. However, we will need to up our game as winning this game can certainly change the dynamics for us going forward,” said Antipas.