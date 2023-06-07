Enough time to recover for Muza

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

IN the early hours of Wednesday before the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League announced the temporary suspension of matches till 1 July, the Chicken Inn family was at crossroads over the unavailability of their injured star striker Brian Muza as they prepared to face FC Platinum in a game that was set for Mandava Stadium on Saturday.

In an interview with Chronicle Sport just after 9am yesterday, Gamecocks head coach Prince Matore had indicated that Muza, who has since rediscovered his last season’s goal scoring touch, was in the treatment room owing to a groin injury he suffered in their previous match that saw them edge visiting army side Black Rhinos 1-0 at Luveve Stadium.

“We are still in the process of preparing for our Saturday game against FC Platinum. Everyone has been responding well but we are not going to have the services of Brian Muza who has a groin injury. It seems he over stretched his leg and we wish him a quick recovery,” said a seemingly dejected Matore.

While in the absence of Muza’s, Matore had other capable forwards that include Malvin Whata, veteran Clive Augusto and Munashe Pini among others to bank on, the gaffer admits it was naturally worrying to go into battle without their trusted goal poacher and face the star-studded title holders.

Reached out for a comment after it was announced Castle Lager Premier Soccer League will be taking a break with immediate effect till 1 July amid revelations that the pause has been necessitated by maintenance work on water reticulation being carried out at National Sports Stadium among other reasons, Matore said he was happy that the break will now afford NMuza a chance to fully recover

“Well, we were still going to play without him. Other players were going to be thrown in as we have other capable strikers that include Clive Augusto, Malvin Whata and Munashe Pini. However, the beak comes at a good time for one of our quality strikers. We need his services in every match. Come July, I’m certain he will be up and about,” said an ecstatic Matore.

Fondly known as Titisi, Muza, who finished the 2021/2022 season with 10 goals under his belt and was voted among the 11 Soccer Stars, has so far scored two goals for the Simbisa Brands sponsored outfit.

In the previous season, in a first leg match between FC Platinum and Chicken Inn that was played at Mandava Stadium, the former edged the latter 2-1.

In the reverse leg which was played at Luveve Stadium on 2 July 2022, Pure Platinum Play maintained their dominance as they handed Chicken Inn a three nil home defeat.

On Saturday, the two antagonists were set for their 21st league meet.

From the 20 games they have played so far, FC Platinum have won nine with Chicken Inn posting three triumphs.

Eight games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.

Norman Mapeza’s mentored FC Platinum have scored 27 goals (14 home and 13 away) past Gamecocks.

On the other hand, Chicken Inn have found the back of the net against the defending champions 18 times (seven home and 11 away)

From a possible 60 points, FC Platinum have managed to collect 35 points from Gamecocks, that is 16 at Mandava Stadium and 19 at Luveve Stadium.

Other the other hand, Matore’s men have collected 17 points from the platinum miners -seven in Bulawayo and 10 in [email protected]