Enrolment figures improve at MUAST

President Mnangagwa poses for a picture with best students and recipients of Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s prize during the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology graduation ceremony in Marondera yesterday. — Picture Justin Mutenda

Wallace Ruzvidzo and Victor Maphosa, Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who is the Chancellor of all State Universities, yesterday capped 97 graduates at the second graduation ceremony of the Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST) in Marondera.

Females made up 46 percent of the graduates.

The graduation ceremony also saw the capping of the first two Masters degree graduates to have ever been produced by the university. Both of the inaugural Masters graduates were female and this is evidence that under the Second Republic women continue to be empowered as they are breaking the glass ceiling and consequently scaling new heights as trend setters.

In his remarks, MUAST’s Vice Chancellor Professor Justice Nyamangara said enrolment at the university had increased by 33 percent with 541 students this year, up from 400 last year.

This, he said, was evidence of continued growth.

“Today we have gathered to celebrate the second graduation of the university and with it we also celebrate an increase in our graduation statistics.

“I am happy to report that this year we have a total of 97 graduating students, a 33 percent increase from the 73 students who graduated last year.

“Today we will also witness the graduation of the first two Master of Philosophy graduates from the university, both of whom are female,” he said.

On the agricultural productivity front, Prof Nyamangara said the university was also contributing to Zimbabwe’s agricultural growth.

During the last summer cropping season MUAST established 60 hectares of seed maize, 30 hectares of sorghum and 90 hectares of commercial maize. Wheat production at the university was to increase by 60 percent to 200 hectares next year.

The university had 260 hectares under irrigation and plans are underway to increase its irrigation capacity to 400 hectares. The university was earning from its farming. “The current turnover at the agro-industrial park stands at $3,5 billion, we want to thank you for enabling us to achieve this,” he said.

“Wheat production in the next winter season will increase by 60 percent to 200 hectares.”

Prof Nyamangara went on to express gratitude to President Mnangagwa for playing a crucial role in the university’s continued growth.

“Your Excellency and Chancellor, Marondera University is grateful for your benevolence as this year you extended the Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s prize from two students to eight students,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor congratulated President Mnangagwa for his August harmonised elections victory saying it was also a win for the university.

“Your re-election is testament of the confidence that the people of Zimbabwe have confidence in you as you continue to steer this nation to achieve Vision 2030. We celebrate you huge victory Your Excellency and Chancellor and we look forward to your continued visionary leadership of Marondera University,” he said.

Graduates could not hide their joy after completing their programmes and subsequently being capped by the Chancellor, President Mnangagwa.

Mr Ignatius Huje Kanunga who graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Natural Resources Management said he will use the acquired knowledge and skills towards the economic development of Zimbabwe.

“My duty now is to work for the nation and contribute to the attainment of Vision 2023 of a middle income economy. I will work towards the issue of environmental justice. As you know, when we talk about environmental justice, we are also talking about climate change.

“Those who are affected the most by climate change are people from developing nations and the marginalised. So our voice as developing nations should be heard. We should also participate in mitigating effects of climate change,” he said.

Another graduate, Dennis Mahlanza who was awarded the Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Chancellor’s Prize of US$500 for Best Male Bsc Graduating Student, the Vice Chancellor’s Prize for Best Graduating Student in the Faculty, the ZB Bank Shield for Best Graduating Student in the programme, University book prize as well as being awarded the first-class degree, vowed to work towards proper management of the environment.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Natural Resources Management.

“I promise to offer my skills in the industry of natural resources management to be able to manage our environment,” he said.

Ms Mufaro Manyanga who graduated with a Master of Science Degree in Animal Science, said her aim is now on improving the livelihoods of people in the communities.

“I am happy to have acquired this qualification and I would like to work in the communities especially with people with livestock. My aim is to improve people’s livelihoods across Zimbabwe,” she said.

The graduates were all drawn from the faculties of Agribusiness and Entrepreneurship, Applied Sciences and Technology, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Technology.