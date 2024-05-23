Entertainment galore for Africa Day

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

SATURDAY will be an important day of continental proportions as Zimbabwe joins the rest of Africa in celebrating Africa Day.

African Union’s theme of this year’s Africa Day is “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality, and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

Zimbabwe, known for its artistic and cultural flair will join in, with a host of activities lined up for the day, where Africanacity will reign supreme.

Below is a list of some of the activities that have been lined up for the day:

Gospel extravaganza in Bulawayo

In Bulawayo, South African gospel sensation, Ayanda Ntanzi, is set to dazzle fans when he headlines the Bulawayo Gospel Music Festival on Africa Day at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre Hall 3. The festival will also feature other gospel performers, including Mai Mwamuka, Pastor Barak, Kirah, Siza Mdlongwa, Lorraine Maplanka, Wenyasha, Vusa Mangena, Conquerors, Family Voices, Vocal Ex and iWorship.

Acoustic Mbira Sessions at the Bulawayo Public Library

The Bulawayo Public Library will play host to Melissa “Melcy” Ngwenya’s “Acoustic Mbira Sessions” family event where different cultural attires will be worn. Melcy said the indigenous mbira instrument will be celebrated.

“Africa Day is a very pertinent day were we celebrate being African and everything beautifully unique about us. One of the session’s main goal is to embrace one of our indigenous instruments as an African family in an authentic way with family and friends.

“This acoustic session will allow listeners to connect with the emotions and lyrics in a more intimate way,” Melcy said.

Wasu Shops in Old Magwegwe

Blessing “Wasu” Mareya’s Wasu Shops in Old Magwegwe will be a hive of activity as a free event will help push Africa Day festivities.

“We have made this a huge event since we’ve invited seasoned artistes and groups such as Madlela Skhobokhobo, Sunduza, Kaisa, and Khaya Arts to grace the community, so people must expect quality time,” Wasu said.

Chiefs Villa Lounge Africa Day Shutdown show

The Chiefs Villa Lounge will also be celebrating Africa Day in style with the Africa Day Shutdown show set to promote artistes in Bulawayo. Artistes lined up to perform include Solution Master, Raina, Gold, SK Colline, Lammo K, Dubcee and Young King MT.

Nqobile Jele, organiser of the event had this to say:

“The aim of the shutdown is to uplift more local talent in Bulawayo. We discovered there are many talented artistes who struggle to showcase themselves and rise up in the industry. Through this shutdown, local and up-and-coming artistes will get an opportunity to be heard.”

Ladies Trip to Acaja Chillspot

At Ntabazinduna’s premier leisure spot, Acaja Chillspot, women will be spoilt for choice as they take a trip to the establishment. Dubbed, “Ladies trip to Acaja”, women from all over the country have booked a place to enjoy the festivities.

Acaja Chillspot proprietor Abednico Dube said besides the festivities, women will be reminded of true beauty.

“The purpose of setting a day aside to celebrate this unique moment in history is to focus our attention on the ongoing, collective struggle against adversity and the unique ways in which African ladies need to unite and overcome present and future obstacles. It is also an opportunity to reflect on Africa’s unique legacy, cultural history and our God-given resources,” Dube shared.

With the aforementioned gigs, it promises to be an unforgettable Africa Day. — @MbuleloMpofu.