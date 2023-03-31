Entertainment galore in Plumtree this weekend

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

PLUMTREE nightlife is set to be ablaze this weekend as gigs lined up for the weekend are expected to lure a lot of people. Starting off today, Chicken King will host DJ Pro’s birthday celebrations as from 6pm while on Saturday an outdoor event will be held at the outskirts of the border town at the affluent leisure spot Kongekhaya.

With most youths having closed schools on Thursday, both events are expected to be highly subscribed. Said organiser Toundtainment founder Handsome “Handy” Sibanda: “We have a great line up of entertainment for revellers in Plumtree this weekend. Starting off today, we will be celebrating local talented DJ Pro’s birthday at Chicken King where he will be supported by his fellow DJs Yugoe, Maba, Lexx, Big Q and Maccasette.

“On Saturday we head out of town to Kongekhaya Bar and Butchery for the out of town experience. It is an outdoor event where revellers choose to enjoy the entertainment of the day inside or outside the premises as they braai,” said Handy. – @mthabisi_mthire