Entrench Sexual harassment policy in newsrooms-ZMC

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

SEXUAL harassment at workplaces especially in the media can be solved if media houses entrench the issue in the editorial policy and code of conduct, media experts have said.

Speaking during a media stakeholders interface organised by the Zimbabwe Media Commission (ZMC) with practitioners in Victoria Falls, media experts drawn from the commission and greater society said there is a need to create a conducive workplace environment for both male and female workers.

The issue was raised by journalists who sought to know what plans ZMC had in ensuring that sexual harassment is addressed.

They said some female media practitioners fail to report for fear of losing jobs while many were shunning jobs in the newsroom for fear of being abused hence the newsrooms remain largely male dominated.

Responding to the concerns, ZMC Commissioner Mrs Susan Makore said while some big media house have sexual harassment policies, a majority of workplaces do not have the guidelines.

She sad ZMC is working on a model sexual harassment policy which will be out before the end of the year.

“Media houses have a great role to play in the same way they have editorial policies. Yes, we acknowledge there is a hostile environment, but we have to make sure it’s conducive at the workplace,” said Mrs Makore.

“A model sexual harassment policy is being worked on and once we do that, and it’s rolled out before the end of the year, we hope media houses that don’t have sexual harassment policies will pick from there.”

Mrs Makore said ZMC will share the document once it is out and implored media houses to make sure workers are safe.

She said a number of big media houses have sexual harassment polices, but the greatest challenge in some instances was to ensure that polices are observed and applied.

One media practitioner at the meeting said victims of sexual harassment have fewer avenues to get justice and protect themselves.

“The challenge in the newsrooms is that victims report to the supervisors who are the abusers. We need to engage around attitude change beyond policy to ensure the policies are living documents,” he said.

[email protected]

6:12 pm