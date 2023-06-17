Entrepreneur’s childhood dream flourishes in Dubai

Prosper Ndlovu

DRIVEN by passion cherished from childhood days, she has perfected the art of fashion design, which is not just a natural talent but a solid business pitch.

The former Girls’ College pupil was inspired by her hands-on mother who initiated her into the world of enterprise development from her early years, and since then, she has never looked back.

Now a proud founder and creative director of “Ntombi Couture”, a thriving fashion design brand in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), her business dream is unstoppable.

Also, the founder of Curio/Mbaluya Crafts, co-founder of Africa Fashionweek Middle East, and executive board member of the newly launched Zimbabwe Business Council in the UAE, Thando Magumise (38), is determined to conquer the world through quality fashion design.

Responding to questions to Chronicle from her Dubai base, Magumise says as a child she had no idea this entrepreneurship journey would lead to a big business breakthrough.

Who is Thando Magumise? Your brief personal background.

I am a Ndebele-Sotho lady who grew up in Bulawayo. I studied at Girls’ College where my creativity and interest in business developed. Raised as an only girl with three amazing brothers, I owe my tenacity, drive, and hunger to win to my mother who is a successful entrepreneur. I believe my work ethic was instilled in me from that very early stage.

She ensured that we were hands-on in the business and I’d spend many school holidays working alongside her, learning.

School holidays meant being hands-on in our family business, and together with my siblings, we became hands-on, and still are to this day. I implement many lessons that I learnt from her in my business on a daily basis.

We were raised to value the strength of being a unit as a family. The lesson I cherish most, which I still carry with me is to always treat the people you work with, with the utmost respect, no matter who they are or where they come from.

How did you venture into fashion design and your journey on this path from home to Dubai?

I remember getting introduced to the commerce subject while in Form 3 and I knew this is what I had to do. With exposure to business studies, fashion and fabrics, and also Advanced Level Art, I knew I would end up not only as an entrepreneur but would one day do business in the creative space.

I designed a piece for my African-themed leavers’ dance and won best dressed. Unbeknown to me at the time, this was a breakthrough moment for me to discover my design talent.

I went to South Africa to study finance and marketing at university, and later moved to Dubai in 2013 where I started designing and making my own clothing. People would see me wearing the pieces and would admire and purchase them.

Out of this, Ntombi Couture was born. I then showcased at Fashionweek Middle East a few months later and after a couple of years, I left the corporate world to pursue this entrepreneurship journey.

We had the pleasure of showcasing at the recent Africa Fashionweek Middle East, of which I am a co-founder, where I launched the Zambezi Sunset Collection, inspired by the rich hues of the sunset over the Zambezi River. We had the pleasure of dressing Major League DJz and Thuto The Human in collaboration with SA brand Urban Zulu for the event.

What informed the Ntombi Couture brand? Please explain more about this.

Ntombi Couture was born out of my passion for being a very proud African and also doing my part when it comes to positive mental health. We focus on what our clients love about their bodies and highlight that when we design our pieces.

Inspired by brands such as Sun Goddess and Stoned Cherrie, my love for African prints grew with time and we established a unique aesthetic that has now become one of the most recognised African-owned brands in Dubai.

How big is the fashion design business opportunity for Zimbabwe and Africa from your experience so far?

I believe the possibilities are endless for Zimbabweans and African fashion designers. Though faced with many socio-economic challenges, I have no doubt that the continent produces top designers that can compete at par with other global brands.

There is a soul to African design that cannot be found or replicated anywhere else.

What lessons have you learned in this journey and the challenges encountered?

I have learnt to trust my instinct, and that building a solid business takes time, planning, and lots of sacrifices. What you put in is what you get out.

I have also learned the importance of being surrounded by the right team. At times that means those people are more knowledgeable than I am. Keeping an open mind about learning new things and adopting my business accordingly is also one of the biggest lessons.

You are blossoming your career in Dubai, what is special about this destination, and what are the key takeaways to share with fellow Zimbabweans?

Dubai is one of the most beautiful cities in the world, and the most special thing about this city for me is that anything is possible. It’s a futuristic city that opened me up to the endless possibilities and resources available to my business.

There is an amazing balance between Dubai being a global business hub and a well-sought-after holiday destination. The key takeaway is the need to use what you have, start with what you have, wherever you are. Build from there, organically. It takes time but it’s certainly possible.

Fashion design and tourism seem to always go together, how can Zimbabwe leverage this to broaden the sector’s growth?

It’s important for our local Zimbabwean designers to experience global platforms in order to not only gain more exposure to a constantly changing global fashion market, but to also realise possibilities for their own brands. Designers require support to not only showcase on these platforms but to also be able to meet demand, with the capability of producing locally and exporting. This will in turn broaden sector growth.

This may be in the form of subsidies, investment in taking them to trade shows and fashion weeks, loans/capital injection into their businesses, and expert industry knowledge transfer.

As a Diaspora Zimbabwean with such unique talent and impact in a developed country like UAE, what are your future plans regarding home investments?

I am currently working on a project with women-led artisanal communities in Zimbabwe, focusing on handicrafts. At the moment we are working with almost 2 000 ladies in total. In addition, my hope is to extend my experience from the UAE fashion industry to upcoming fashion designers in Zimbabwe through knowledge transfer of best practices and developments in the global environment.

Your comment on the intellectual property sphere in relation to fashion designing.

It’s a harsh reality that original fashion designs are at risk of unauthorised copying/counterfeiting. We have witnessed this time and time again where large retail brands copy African designers’ work, the result of which can be devastating. Trademarking your brand is the best way to avoid this.

What more insights do you need to share with the public, inspiration for the youths?

Always be clear on the WHY. Conviction in this is crucial to running a successful business as it will impact most decisions made.

To dream is amazing, to do something about it is exceptional. Start with what you have, where you are.

Please follow us on @ntombicouture on Instagram and Facebook.