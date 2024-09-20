Entumbane celebrates ‘ghetto heroes

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

A vibrant spirit of community and artistic expression has taken root in Entumbane, exemplified by the striking Ghetto Heroes mural at the Ghetto Boozers. Created by the talented muralist Sphinx Bow in collaboration with Craig Ndumiso Mpofu, the artwork celebrates the living legends who have made a profound impact on the cultural fabric of the area and beyond.

Featuring beloved local artistes such as Mzoe 7, NiteFreak, and the Djembe Monks, this project emphasises the importance of celebrating change-makers while they are still alive.

“These heroes grew up in Entumbane and need to be celebrated. In their individual capacities, they have shaped the culture, music sector, and this community, so I collaborated with Mpofu and the proprietor of the bar to make this happen,” he said.

Known for his thought-provoking murals, Sphinx’s passionate stance on the urgency to recognise the living legends who inspire communities daily is indicative of his resolve to be a change-maker himself.

He said the Ghetto Heroes mural project is not just a tribute but a movement that aims to continue throughout the year, with Sphinx Bow envisioning a series of murals that will celebrate local talent and foster a sense of pride within the Bulawayo community.

Each mural is a testament to the individuals who have risen from the very streets they now adorn, reminding the community of their potential and the importance of support.

“Art has the power to transform spaces and elevate voices. By portraying these artistes, we are not only celebrating their achievements but also encouraging the next generation to dream big and strive for success,” he added.

The mural has already garnered attention, becoming a gathering point for local residents and visitors alike. It serves as a backdrop for discussions on identity, culture, and the importance of legacy, reinforcing the belief that recognition should be given in the moment rather than as a posthumous honour.– @MbuleloMpofu