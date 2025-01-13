Entumbane community unites to support orphans’ education

Amos Mpofu [email protected]

RESIDENTS of Entumbane have once again demonstrated their generosity and solidarity by helping four underprivileged children continue their education despite financial challenges that threatened to bar them from proceeding to secondary school.

The children, who achieved impressive Grade Seven results last year, are now assured of a brighter future thanks to this community-driven initiative.



The project is spearheaded by local resident Mr Nkosikhona Mlilo, who is dedicated to supporting these children throughout their secondary education, enabling them to plan for better prospects. This charitable endeavour, unique in both the suburb and the wider Bulawayo area, is poised to make a transformative impact on the lives of talented but disadvantaged children.

Mr Mlilo reached out to two local institutions—Zenith Christian College and Bright Future College—both of which welcomed his request to provide the children with an opportunity to continue their studies. Each college has committed to supporting two children, ensuring they receive the same quality education as their peers.

“There is no formal committee for this project,” said Mr Mlilo. “I’m simply the coordinator, and it’s the community that makes the donations. People contact me, and I collect the contributions. I approached the colleges, and I’m grateful to Zenith Christian College, led by Mr Desire Maguta, and Bright Future College, led by Mr Ndethi, for agreeing to help. They understand the potential these children have, and they also recognise that as orphans, these children belong to the entire community.”

Mr Mlilo continues to tirelessly seek donations from both the local community and other potential supporters, hoping to expand the programme to include more children.

“My goal is to find more donors so that we can send even more orphans to school,” he said. “I speak to schools, and if they agree to participate, I then approach the community for contributions. I also use my personal contacts to gather support. The more people donate, the more orphans we can help. It’s fulfilling to know that we’re making a difference at the community level.”

Mr Mlilo has a list of 15 orphans eager to attend school but unable to afford the fees.

“What’s particularly heart-breaking is that these children are exceptionally talented. For instance, two sisters recently enrolled passed their Grade Seven exams with outstanding results—one with 10 units and the other with seven. Unfortunately, financial constraints almost stopped them from continuing their education. We appeal to more donors to help us support these children,” he said.

One beneficiary of the programme, Mrs Nokuthula Ncube, whose orphaned niece has now returned to school, expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the community.

“I am deeply thankful to the people of Entumbane, especially Mr Mlilo, for hearing our plea and ensuring our niece can go to school,” she said. “She lost her mother, and her father is unable to care for her. The community has truly shown love and care, and we are confident that she now has a bright future ahead. We pray that those who are donating will be blessed abundantly.”

This latest initiative follows another recent charitable effort in which Entumbane residents donated Christmas hampers to 50 disabled community members. The continued support for orphans and other vulnerable groups highlights the unwavering commitment of the Entumbane community to uplift those in need.

