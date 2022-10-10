Entumbane lift Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ENTUMBANE Police Station won the inaugural Zenzo Moyo Legacy Cup final after thumping Tshabalala Police Station 3-0 in a final played on Friday at Bulawayo Chiefs Village.

Second half goals by Witness Siamalambo, Frank Shumba and a penalty converted by David Magada powered the Felix Hondoma coached police outfit who went on to receive a floating trophy, gold medals and two match balls. Hondoma was standing in for Mandisi Nyathi who was cup tied having been in charge of third-place playoff winners Traffic who edged Mzilikazi 1-0.

By reaching the final, both Entumbane and Tshabalala got playing kits that were sourced by football legend Zenzo Moyo, while Mzilikazi and Traffic each received two match balls.

Former footballers who include Agent Sawu, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda, Johannes Ngodzo, Danisa Phiri, Voster Chitemu, Nkosana “Sancho” Gumbo, Gift Lunga (Junior) and Graham Ncube came to support their colleague, Moyo.

Officer Commanding Bulawayo Province, Commissioner Patson Nyabadza was the guest of honour and thanked Moyo for bankrolling the tournament.

“I would like to appreciate the efforts made by Zenzo Moyo for interaction with the police. It is good to note that the community appreciates the work of the police. It’s also good to see a sports person spicing up the police games,” said Comm Nyabadza.

Commissioner Nyabadza said he was happy to see yesteryear greats coming to cheer the police.

Moyo said next year’s tournament will be “bigger and better.”

“The first edition is done and God willingly, next year’s tournament should be bigger and better. Like I’ve said previously, as a community we should appreciate the work of the police. Such little things and support we show the police that also motivates them so that they keep us safe. I encourage residents and the business community to keep supporting the police so that they in turn keep doing great policing work,” said Moyo.

