Entumbane remain on top in Bulawayo Pool League

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ENTUMBANE remained top of the Bulawayo Provincial Pool Association (BPPA) league table after another win at the weekend.

After losing their game against fellow title contenders, Queens Pool Academy in the previous game, Entumbane managed to dust themselves up with a win against Black Eagles.

The table toppers beat Black Eagles 10-4 away from home to register their 15th win of the season in 19 games as they eye to be the best pool team in the city.

In other league games played over the weekend, Kings continued to pile pressure on Entumbane with a 10-4 win over Zimra. Queens Pool Academy continued their fine run as well with a 9-5 win over Dragons. Skittle Inn beat Nkulumane Pool Club 9-5.

Away from home, Lobengula Sharks thrashed Golden Lions 12-2 as Lions’ season continues to get worse with each passing game, Southwold Chikavangwena lost 8-6 against ZPC at home.

Ace Basement’s ploy to move from the basement of the table continued with an 8-6 win over Exchange and Raylton thrashed Southwold Originals 14-0.

With 47 points from 19 games, Entumbane sit on top of the table, one point clear of second placed Kings who are on 46 points. Lobengula Sharks are sitting in position three with 44 points same as fourth placed Queens Academy.

Southwold Originals occupy the fifth position on 34 points followed by Nkulumane Pool Club on 31 points. Zimra is in position seven with 28 points, Skittle Inn on position eight with 26 points and Exchange are on position nine with 22 points.

In position 10 there is ZPC with 21 points followed by Black Eagles on 19 points and Dragons on 17. Southwold Chikavangwena is sitting on position 13 with 17 points as well.

The bottom three of the league has Raylton, Ace Basement and Golden Lions, who have 16, 15 and seven points respectively.

The league this weekend will be played simultaneously with the Mayez Under-21 competition. – @brandon_malvin