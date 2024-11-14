Entumbane woman gets 12 months jail sentence for stealing US$1 200 trust funds

Lesley Chikudo – [email protected]

A 35-YEAR-OLD woman from Entumbane suburb in Bulawayo, who was entrusted with safe keeping money from a social club and converted it to her own use has been sentenced to 12 months in prison for theft of trust property worth US$1 200.

Brenda Sibanda pleaded guilty to the charges when she appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mrs Leorna Khumalo.

Three months of the sentence were suspended on condition that she does not commit a similar offence within the next five years.

A further three months were suspended on condition that she performs 210 hours of community service and the remaining six months were suspended on the condition that the offender restitutes the complainant US$900.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Khumalo said the court took into consideration that the accused is a first-time offender, and that she pleaded guilty without wasting the court’s time.

“Cases involving dishonesty are on the increase in the western suburbs. There is a need to deter would-be offenders and show them that the law does not tolerate such behaviour,” said Mrs Khumalo.

According to the State case presented by Ms Catherine Kuzu, Sibanda was entrusted with money from Kubatana Social Club.

“Between January and November 2023 Sibanda violated the agreement between her and Kubata Social Club, which required her to keep the club’s money,” she said.

Sibanda was supposed to hand over the money on behalf of the club in December last year but failed to account for the money upon demand.

Only US$300 was recovered.