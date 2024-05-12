Entumbane’s Ntabeni Primary School buys new bus

Amos Mpofu, [email protected]

NTABENI Primary School, located in Bulawayo’s Entumbane Suburb, has purchased its first bus after 40 years since its establishment.

The school was established in 1984 and is one of the four primary schools in Entumbane suburb.

The new bus, a 72-seater Asia Star bus, was bought for US$205 000 after the school took out a loan from a local bank.

The bus was delivered to the school on Tuesday, arousing great interest from members of the community who were jubilant to witness the development.

The school head, Mrs Nozipho Sibindi, said: “We are delighted as a school to break the 40-year cycle. The necessity for our own bus for various educational purposes has always been apparent.

“The bus was purchased for US$205 000. We applied for a loan from ZB Bank, and they provided the funds, which we utilized for the purchase. It is an Asia Star brand and a 72-seater bus,” said Mrs Sibindi.

She highlighted that the bus will assist the school in making learning trips easy and also generate income through hiring it out.

“We have faced difficulties when organizing trips and sports events in the past. The arrival of this bus will provide us with relief from such challenges.

“The bus will essentially pay for itself as we plan to rent it out to those in need,” she said.

Of all the schools in the suburb Ntabeni Primary is the first to purchase such a bus with Entumbane High school using a small minibus while Mthombowesizwe, Manyewu and Zulukandaba are yet to have a bus..