Environment Minister to meet Hwange community

Leonard Ncube Online Reporter

VARIOUS stakeholders have on Friday gathered at a hotel in Mabale, Hwange District for the Environment Minister’s annual community engagement on environment, climate and wildlife with traditional leaders and community.

Stakeholders include heads of various Government departments, Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, Forestry Commission, Environmental Management Agency, Hwange Rural District Council, Hwange District Development Coordinator’s office and other organisations.

Also present are organisations that help mitigate human-wildlife conflict such as Painted Dog Conservation and others are already at the briefing venue waiting for the arrival of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Management Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu.

The engagement is set to start with a briefing at the hotel before delegates move to Hwange National Park One Stop Pavilion that is being constructed in partnership with International Fund for Animal Welfare.

The Minister and delegation will then tour predator proof Bomas in Mabale community where he is expected to interact with community members and hear their concerns with regards to problem animals.

The Minister will have an opportunity to listen to people’s concerns as Government asserts its commitment to addressing human wildlife conflict in all communities near game parks.

Present in the briefing room are Chiefs Dingane-Nelukoba of Mabale, Wange of Hwange, and Shana of Jambezi all under Hwange District.

Members of the Zanu-PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee are also present.