Enzo Ishall, Baba Harare coming to Bulawayo

Innocent Kurira

AFTER a successful show in Bulawayo last year, Ehee hit-maker, Enzo Ishall will be returning to the city later this month for a performance at Palace Hotel.

He will be in the city on January 28 with another musician from the capital city, Baba Harare expected to perform at the same venue a week later.

Enzo will share the stage with DJ Ajaxxx, DJ Bhanditi, DJ Mandoza and DJ Keitho. Known for his trademark chant, Chiraah, Enzo Ishall last performed at the same venue in September before an almost capacity crowd.

The hotel’s proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa said this was the beginning of yet another series of shows at the venue.

“We’ve decided to start the year big by bringing in Enzo Ishall. This will set the tone for the shows that we plan to host this year. We want to continue from the trend that we set last year and at the same time, improve the quality of how we host our shows,” said Gandiwa.

Artistes who performed at Palace Hotel last year included the likes of Clement Magwaza, Seh Calaz, Tocky Vibes, Andy Muridzo, Bev, Jah Signal and Zoey the dancer. – @innocentskizoe