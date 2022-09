Showbiz Reporter

ZIMDANCEHALL chanter Enzo Ishall is expected in Bulawayo on Friday for a performance at Palace Hotel.

The Ehee hit-maker will share the stage with DJ Ayaxxx, DJ Bhanditi, DJ Mandoza and DJ Ma Floup while Mr Jaiva and Sir Aubrey will be the MCs.

Known for his trademark chant, Chiraaah, Enzo Ishall is expected to light up the outdoor open space of the hotel.