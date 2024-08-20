Enzo Ishall, Freeman dazzle at Bulawayo Doek and Slay

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

The Doek and Slay event, held in Bulawayo on Sunday, was a vibrant celebration of music, dance, and women’s empowerment. The Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre was transformed into a sea of blue and white, adhering to the event’s dress code, as women from across the city gathered to revel in performances by Zimdancehall stars Enzo Ishall and Freeman.

The event featured a dynamic atmosphere, with an array of business stalls showcasing the growing focus on women’s networking and empowerment. The MC, Noma, delivered an engaging performance that won her acclaim from attendees, solidifying her place as the event’s favourite MC.

Enzo Ishall ignited the stage with his energetic performance of popular tracks, including Smart Inotangira Kutsoka. The crowd responded enthusiastically, with many women tossing their designer shoes onto the stage in appreciation of the song’s message about the significance of a good shoe. Enzo’s commanding presence and high-energy performance captivated the audience.

HKD boss, Freeman followed with an equally electrifying performance, drawing cheers and excitement from the crowd. Women danced and sang along, with some even climbing on chairs to better view and mimic his dance moves. Freeman’s backing crew also impressed with their lively choreography.

Attendees expressed their enthusiasm for the event. Vongai Misera from Tshabalala praised the performances and suggested that Winky D be featured at future events.

“I enjoyed being here at Doek and Slay. Enzo Ishall’s performance was outstanding. I hope the organisers can bring Winky D to the next event,” she said.

Kitumetsi Nkomo from Mzilikazi shared her enjoyment and fond memories, including taking photos with the artistes.

“I had a great time and wouldn’t mind attending again. The artistes were very humble. I took pictures with Enzo Ishall and would love to see them both perform again,” she commented.

However, Primrose Makombe from Cowdray Park felt that while she enjoyed the show, she missed seeing Insimbi ZeZhwane on stage.

“I’m grateful to the organisers for creating a space for relaxation, enjoyment, and empowerment. I enjoyed the performances but would love to see Insimbi ZeZhwane next time. Also, please keep Noma as the MC — she truly knows her job,” she added.

The increase in business stalls at the event underscored its role as a platform for women’s empowerment and networking, further cementing Doek and Slay’s reputation as a significant event in Bulawayo’s cultural calendar.