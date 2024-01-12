Enzo Ishall hints on new label… As mixed feelings arise from fans

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Writer

HIGH flying Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall has got fans buzzing with excitement and anticipation with a tantalising development where he has highlighted that he is set to be signed under a new label.

The new label, according to Enzo Ishall, is owned by a guru in the industry and speculation has arisen as to whether it is the Military Touch Movement (MTM) label owned by Jah Prayzah or the Vigilance Music label owned by Winky D.

Enzo Ishall is a man of the moment in the industry through his hit track “Raroorwa” which got the whole nation buzzing and dancing during the festive season.

“One of our biggest Zimbabwean talented artists is soon to sign me under his label. Guess who??? 2024,” Enzo wrote on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

The suspense is killing his fans with some in debate as to where he is heading. Some argue that it’s a good move while others are saying he is getting his rope to hang himself.

The ultimate question is, is the move true or it’s just a stance to increase traffic and focus to his brand?

After all, this is Enzo Ishall who in 2021 announced that he was hanging up the mic and even confirmed this to this publication.

“I’ve decided to quit music to focus on my family and other businesses. For my Ehee track and visuals, I chose Bulawayo because l love the city a lot. Also, most of my fans and friends are there so it was the perfect location. This was also my way to say thank you for all the years they have supported me,” said Enzo Ishall I an article published on 8 September 2021 by Chronicle Showbiz.

The musician, who rose to stardom around 2018, gave fans hits such as Kanjiva, Smart Rinotangira Kutsoka, Urikutsvirei, Vanodherera, 50 Magate and Chinese Wake Up. In 2019, he won the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) Song of the Year award for his Kanjiva track that was a national hit.

