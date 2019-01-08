Enzo Ishall’s 50 Magate challenge goes viral

Tonderai Zvimba, Showbiz Reporter

FAST rising Zimdancehall chanter Enzo Ishall is proving to be an unstoppable force in the music industry as his latest hit 50 Magate is making waves on social media.

Enzo Ishall made a buzz last year with his hit song Kanjiva which saw many people on social media doing the Kanjiva dance challenge which catapulted him to stardom.

Now the musician is set to make another huge viral song as 50 Magate is taking off showing his consistency of dropping hit after hit.

This past December his record label Chillspot Records dropped their final offering for the year 2018 with a riddim called Chibonus riddim which saw many artistes jumping on the riddim but one song that stood out from the rest was Enzo Ishall’s 50 Magate song.

50 Magate is a song about a girl who is told by an apostle that she needs to be delivered from her raunchy dancing spirit.

Numerous videos have surfaced online of people doing the 50 Magate dance challenge like the local female rapper Christabel Mahlungwa KikkyBad A$$, who is part of the actual video did a challenge which had many talking.

The dance challenge that has garnered a lot of attention is that of exotic dancer Beverly Sibanda better known as Bev.

The dancer, who has been off the limelight for a while, saw herself trending on social media this past weekend as everyone was talking about her two clips of the 50 Magate challenge.

As the challenge is getting bigger day by day, some have looked at the challenge from a different perspective saying the challenge sexually objectifies women.

Last week the chanter posted a teaser of a behind the scenes video of 50 Magate on his Facebook fan page.

The music video is directed by renowned director Vusa Hlatshwayo and it is expected to be released sometime this month.