Enzo, Kae Chaps to perform in Gweru

All roads on Sunday lead to Signature Gardens in Gweru where Enzo Ishall and Kae Chaps are billed to perform.

The show dubbed the ultimate Feast out festival is being organised by the duo of Mr Africa Zimbabwe Admire Zingwe and Tafadzwa Mangengezha making up Iyawozve Entertainment.

The Kanjiva hitmaker is not new to Gweru and so is Kae Chaps of the Juzi hit song.

“All roads on Sunday 17 April in Gweru lead to Signature Gardens where we will be providing beyond imagination entertainment with the great Enzo Ishall, Kae Chaps, The Travellers, Leona Lillie, Xiddo expected to entertain the people alongside other local artists,” said Zingwe.

He said Gweru’s most famous Djs who include Oxygen, Masty, Mupsy will be taking turns to entertain the revellers from the decks.

“It’s going to be an epic chill out event ,with corporates and brands coming through with their stands and not to leave out the various food choices and liquor available on the day to go down with the magical different genres from the trending artists. Mahogany lighting and sound will push the fun right into the night and we have special guests coming through, the hottest Lucy the Queen, Mr Africa Zimbabwe, lyviah Kudzai,” said Zingwe.

