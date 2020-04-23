Enzo to celebrate 26th birthday online

Showbiz Reporter

Zim dancehall musician Enzo Ishall will be celebrating his 26th birthday in style tonight with a birthday party that will be streamed live online.

The Urikutsvireiko hit-maker is set to perform for his thousands of fans from a secret location as a way of thanking them for supporting his music career while also celebrating his birthday.

Event organiser, TeeMak who doubles up as Enzo’s manager said all was in place for the celebration that will be hosted by radio personality, Misred.

“It’s all systems go for Enzo’s online birthday party. He will be celebrating his 26th birthday and will do so by performing live. All this will be streamed on his Enzo Ishall Facebook page from 7PM.

“Other than celebrating his birthday, this live stream is also being conducted to thank those who support Enzo,” said TeeMak.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic that has seen the country go on a lockdown, TeeMak said no other artistes will perform with Enzo as they are practicing social distancing.