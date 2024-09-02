EPL: Roy Keane predicts position Man Utd will finish after 3-0 defeat to Liverpool

Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, is backing the team to still finish in the Premier League top four.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports, after the Red Devils lost 3-0 to Liverpool on Sunday.

United have now lost two of their three league fixtures so far.

Ahead of the international break, Erik ten Hag’s men sit in 14th place with three points.

Keane said: “There’s been a lot of good PR for United about plans for the stadium, blah, blah, blah. Today I am really disappointed that United didn’t turn up.

“I am always surprised if the game is over after 60 minutes when you’re playing for Manchester United.

“I still think United will get in the top-four.”

Source: Daily Post