Eric Moyo to be buried on Tuesday

Mbulelo Mpofu,[email protected]

THE late gospel singer, Eric Moyo will be buried on Tuesday, Chronicle Showbiz has learnt.

According to family spokesperson, Fanele Moyo, Eric’s memorial service in Sandton, South Africa will coincide with one that the family will have in Zimbabwe at a venue to be announced.

He will be buried on Tuesday at a cemetery yet to be announced and details of his repatriation to the country will be announced in due course. – @MbuleloMpofu