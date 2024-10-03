Erik ten Hag update ahead of Europa League clash with FC Porto at the Estadio do Dragao.

THE Reds take on the Portuguese giants at 20:00 BST and, following the travelling squad announcement for their first European away fixture of 2024/25, the boss met with the media soon after touching down, following a flight delayed due to fog today.

Mason Mount did not travel, after not taking part in the morning training session due to a precaution. Club Number 7 was forced off in our defeat to Tottenham at the weekend after coming off worse in an aerial challenge.

“He had a head injury and picked up a knock so they are the two reasons why he’s not available for tomorrow,” explained Erik in his press conference at the Estadio do Dragao.

Kobbie Mainoo was also forced off in the game against Spurs but was involved in Wednesday’s training session. He is part of our squad to face Porto, along with defender Harry Maguire, who sat out Sunday’s loss due to a knock.

Tyrell Malacia, Leny Yoro and Luke Shaw are all still unavailable, although the boss elaborated more on Tyrell and Luke’s recovery in Wednesday’s delayed media briefing.

“On the leftback, they are improving but we hope Luke Shaw can return after the international break quickly,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s the first game, we’re hoping for [it], but I can’t, in this moment, tell this with 100 per cent security.

“But, yeah, from now on, we have two-and-a-half weeks to work to that point. And, shortly after, he’ll be there.

“Tyrell is making good progress on the pitch but has to make the step to full team training.”

-manutd.com