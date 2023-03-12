Breaking News
South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage

South African rapper Costa Titch dies on stage

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

Errant truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

12 Mar, 2023 - 12:03 0 Views
0 Comments
Errant truck driver smashes boom gate at Beitbridge border, speeds off

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

POLICE are hunting for a cross-border driver who attempted to evade security checking and payment of duty at the Beitbridge Border Post and smashed through a boom gate and sped off.

The suspect has been identified as Wonder Muswere and is said to have by-passed the border’s Freight Import Scan while driving a 30-tonne truck.

In a statement yesterday, police said the incident occurred on Wednesday and they are looking for information that will result in the arrest of the suspect.

“On 8 March 2023 police and other members of the security services on anti-smuggling duties at Beitbridge Border Post pursued and impounded a 30-tonne truck with a Volvo horse registration number AFJ 0039 towing two trailers registration numbers AEZ9662 and AEZ966,” reads the statement.

“The driver of the vehicle, Wonder Muswere who is currently on the run, by-passed the Freight Import Scan, hit the boom gate and sped off. Investigations are underway and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wonder Muswere to contact any nearest station.”

Security officials have increased surveillance within the country’s borders as they embark on anti-smuggling campaigns.

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting