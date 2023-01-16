Ervine, Burl guide Chevrons to victory over Ireland

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

CRAIG Ervine, the Zimbabwean skipper struck a half century which was complemented by a rapid innings by fellow left-hander Ryan Burl to guide Zimbabwe to a series winning victory by four wickets over Ireland in the third Twenty20 International cricket contest played at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

It was a brilliant comeback by Zimbabwe after they lost the second T20I by six wickets at the same venue on Saturday to clinch the three-match series. Just to show that there is not much to separate the two teams in this format of the game, Zimbabwe and Ireland have 6-6 record in the 13 T20Is they have played with one match abandoned in July 2019.

Ervine scored 54 off 43 deliveries and Burl finished things off with a quick fire 30 off 11 deliveries, Zimbabwe, chasing a victory target of 142 finished with 144/6 in 19 overs to secure the series with six balls to spare. Burl walked away with the Player of the Match accolade for his all-round display after having earlier on picked up two wickets.

Ireland posted 141/9 after losing the toss and were asked to bat first. Harry Tector was the highest run scorer for the Irish with 47 from 38 deliveries and Curtis Campher was second best with 27.

Off spinner Wessly Madhevere opened the bowling for the Chevrons and led the way with two wickets for eight runs in two overs. Leg spinner Ryan Burl had the next best figures of 2/28 in four overs, seamers Luke Jongwe and Tendai Chatara also had two wickets each.

Zimbabwe’s run chase did not get off to a great start, Tadiwanashe Marumani gone for five runs in the third over. Ervine stood tall at the crease as wickets kept falling and when the Zimbabwean captain departed in the 17th over, the home team required 26 runs to win in three overs and Ireland must have thought that they had a chance of winning it.

Burl struck two consecutive sixes and a four off the bowling of left arm spinner George Dockrell to take away any hopes for the Irish. That 18th over bowled by Dockrell saw Ireland concede 19 runs and while Clive Madande did fall in the 19th, Luke Jongwe hit a four to seal the win for the Zimbabweans.

With the T20I series in the bag, the two teams now shift focus to the three-match One Day International series which gets underway at Harare Sports Club on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe, without former England batsman Gary Balance for the last two T20Is after he suffered a mild concussion will welcome back star all-rounder Sikandar Raza who was allowed to skip the shorter format to represent Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League. — Mdawini_29