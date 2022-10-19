Ervine ruled out of Windies match

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE captain, Craig Ervine has been ruled out of the Chevrons’ second match at the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup against West Indies today after suffering a mild asthmatic attack.

Vice-captain Regis Chakabva is leading the team in a game in which West Indies won the toss to elect to bat first in.

“Ervine is asthmatic and when he presented with moderate symptoms we recommended, as a precautionary measure that he be rested in order to give him a chance of playing in the next match,” said Zimbabwe Cricket team doctor Solomon Madzogo.

The Chevrons will be hoping to win today’s match as it will all but guarantee them a place in the Super 12 of the tournament after Ireland got the better of Scotland, winning by six wickets in a match played earlier today.

A win against two-time champions West Indies take Zimbabwe, who are already on top of Group B due to a superior net run rate, to six points and close to the next round which they missed out on in 2016.

