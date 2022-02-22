Escaped prisoner captured

Angela Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter
A PRISONER who escaped from Khami Prison on Saturday, has been apprehended. Jabson Shone was tracked down and arrested by Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services’ special tactics officers along 5th Avenue in Bulawayo on Sunday afternoon.

ZPCS national spokesperson chief superintendent Meya Khanyezi described Shone as a dangerous criminal.

“We were unsettled when we realised that he was missing. He is a very dangerous criminal who cannot be allowed to interact with civilians before proper rehabilitation.

As ZPCS, we remain dedicated to protecting the public and make sure that inmates don’t disturb people’s peace,” Chief Supt Khanyezi said.

Shone (41) was in 2019 sentenced to 52 years in prison after being convicted of four counts of armed robbery and murder by a Beitbridge magistrate.

“Our special tactics officers arrested Shone at a market along 5th Avenue where he was interacting with civilians. He had changed into plain clothes pretending to be someone going about his business,” said Chief Supt Khanyezi.

