Esigodini Agricultural College Innovation Hub boosts Agri-Education 5.0 goals

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, [email protected]

THE Esigodini Agricultural College innovation centre will play a crucial role in enhancing the Agricultural Education for Development 5.0 curriculum which seeks to equip students transforming agricultural production.

Speaking recently during a visit to the innovation centre Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Director Agriculture Education, Dr Jotamu Dondofema said graduates will be able to adapt to the dynamic landscape and changing value chains.

The innovation centre has a feed analysis laboratory and a goat housing station. The two facilities will improve the animals’ health and nutrition while the feed analysis centre will enable the analysis of the nutritional content of farm-produced fodder for the goats.



“We have a current running curriculum Agricultural Education for Development 5.0 where we have five pillars namely training, business advisory, services, research, innovation and entrepreneurship.

“The students and staff members now have an opportunity to interact with such activities. As we deploy cadres from our colleges they will be relevant in various communities,” he said.

Dr Dondofema said there is a need for similar projects to be established in their communities. He urged students and lecturers who have been equipped with these skills to implement these concepts in various communities.

