Esigodini Agriculture College 26th Graduation Ceremony focused on food security

ESIGODINI Agriculture College is today hosting its 26th diploma graduation and prize giving ceremony which is running under the theme “Food Security Everywhere, Every day.”

A total of 126 students are graduating with 58 females and 68 males.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Davis Marapira is representing the Minister Dr Anxious Masuka as guest of honour.

This is the first group of graduates from the new curriculum, which was launched by the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries. Water and Rural Development Dr Anxious Masuka.

In her welcoming remarks, Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution Dr Evelyn Ndlovu urged graduands to move along with Government initiatives and promote the development of the agricultural sector.

