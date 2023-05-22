Esigodini woman dies on spot in hit and run

The Chronicle

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter 

An Esigodini woman died on the spot in a hit-and-run accident along the Bulawayo-Beitbridge highway on Sunday.

Police on Twitter are appealing for motorists to stop and not flee the scene after such accidents.

‘’The ZRP reiterates that motorists must stop, render first aid, and report accidents to the Police. ZRP Esigodini is investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown woman (approximately 30) died after being hit by an unknown motorist on 21/05/23 at the 64-kilometre peg along Bulawayo-Beitbridge Road. The victim died on the spot and the motorist did not stop after the accident,’’ read the Tweet.

 

