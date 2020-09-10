Esrom Nyandoro and Ronald Sibanda to kick-off coaches’ legends platform

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FORMER national team players Esrom Nyandoro and Ronald Gidiza Sibanda are set to kick-off the recently launched Meet the Yesteryear Players programme.

The programme is the brain child of the Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo halter and is meant to enrich local coaches through interaction with legends of the game.

The programme will be done online with former players talking about changes to the game during their time and now on the Zisca digital platform.

Nyandoro, who spent over a decade at South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, is expected to be a guest on Friday, while Sibanda, a midfield general during his playing days at his childhood side Zimbabwe Saints, Amazulu, Dynamos and the national team, will be on the platform on Monday.

Zisca Bulawayo committee member Joseph Nkomazana said: “The response from football stakeholders to this project has been overwhelming. We believe the programme will go a long way in helping our coaches. We have lined up legends Nyandoro and Sibanda for our start. Both these guys played for our national team and archived a lot in football.

“Their experience in football will not only be of help to upcoming coaches, but the experienced ones as well.”

