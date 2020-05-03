Esrom Nyandoro donates mealie meal to 300 residents

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Esrom Nyandoro has fulfilled his pledge of giving mealie meal to 300 needy residents at Mzilikazi suburb where he hails from.

The box to box midfielder purchased the product through funds from the one million masks and saniters for Zimbabwe campaign which is meant to fight the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Needy residents from Mzilikazi’s G-square suburb, where Nyandoro started playing football in the dusty streets before joining Zimbabwe Saints and later AmaZulu today received their share courtesy of their son who is now head of scouting at crack South African side Mamelodi Sundowns, having called time in competitive football after 11 years of loyal service to the club.

Nyandoro had put up for auction the jersey that he wore at the Warriors’ inaugural African Nations Cup appearance in 2004 in Tunisia as well as the boots that he wore when the Warriors took on Ghana in the 2006 Afcon tournament in Egypt. Also set to have been auctioned were his Mamelodi Sundowns jerseys but a bidder, touched by the sentimental value that the memorabilia has to Nyandoro, underwrote the auction and returned the items to the football legend.

The bidder chose to remain anonymous although it is believed its billionaire businessman and owner of Mamelodi Sundowns Patrice Motsepe.