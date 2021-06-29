Eswatini burns as government dismisses reports that the king has fled

A government statement assured the Nation that King Mswati III is in the country.

Tension continues to escalate in Eswatini, as activists who are demanding to elect the Prime Minister directly, continue to protest.

The protests have entered the fifth day with young people protesting in the streets. There were earlier reports that King Mswati the third had fled the country.

The current Acting Prime Minster Themba Masuku indicated that the King is still in Eswatini and has also pointed out that he had a meeting on Tuesday morning with cabinet members.

There is also reports that the Acting Prime Minister will host a media briefing to clarify this issue.

Government Statement: Government assures the Nation that His Majesty King Mswati III is in the country & continues to lead in working with Government to advance the Kingdom’s goals. pic.twitter.com/P3iFjQ4fvz

— Eswatini Government (@EswatiniGovern1) June 29, 2021

There are unconfirmed reports that protesters went on the rampage and set fire to several shops in Matsapha.

Several people have also been injured during the protests. – SABCNews