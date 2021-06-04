Ethan Sibanda in semis of ITF Under-18 tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

RISING tennis ace, Ethan Sibanda (16) has progressed to the semi-finals of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Under-18 tournament at the Bulawayo Country Club.

Third seed Sibanda beat fifth seed Benjamin Scott 6-2, 6-0 in the quarter-final played on Thursday after dismissing South African Jayden Pakkiri 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

He now faces the fourth seeded South African Leo Matthysen in the semi-finals.

In the ladies’ division, Tadiwanashe Mauchi and Tanyaradzwa Midzi have also booked their places in semi-finals of the competition.

Mauchi beat USA’s Karonayashe 5-7, 6-4, 6-0 in the quarter-finals, while second seed Midzi beat Cameroonian Fami Nformi Stadfany 6-3, 6-2.

Midzi will now face fourth seed Jo-LeenSaw, with Mauchi squaring off against top seed Suzanie Pretorius.

Zimbabwe junior tennis sensation Kudzai Chapepa (13), who has no ITF ranking, was knocked out of the competition by Pretorious in the second-round, losing 6-3, 6-0.

Chapepa had gotten the better of 15-year-old Egyptian Joody Elkady 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first-round of the tournament.

Tournament director Cliff Nokwara said the competition was a huge platform for young players to improve their international rankings.

“This a developmental competition. It’s a huge opportunity for our young players aged between 13 and 18 years to get international exposure and international rankings they so desire. Previously our players have been forced to travel beyond the borders to play for ITF rankings. But now Cranrid is making it possible for us to host this type of event here in Zimbabwe,” said Nokwara. – @innocentskizoe